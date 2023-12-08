SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People celebrate 400 Edwards St.’s past with an eye toward the building’s future

“Now therefore, I, Tom Arceneaux, mayor of the city of Shreveport, do proclaim December 7, 2023, as 400 Edwards St. Centennial Celebration Day in the city of Shreveport.”

400 Edwards St.

The Shreveport address is celebrating its 100th birthday and with it the possibility of a lively future. A centennial rededication of the building built in the style of a Roman villa was held during an open house Thursday afternoon.

“The purpose is both to celebrate this as a historical building and as a key part of our community culture, but also to inspire folks to reinvest in it.,” said Dr. Timothy J. Magner, president of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

The former library is now home to the chamber, an economic backbone for the city.

“Our criminal justice task force meets here. We’ve had lunch with (U.S.) Sen. (Bill) Cassidy here. We’ve had press conferences. We’ve had, Providence House will have their Christmas here next week,” Magner said. “So we really do want it to be something that the community can use for a meeting and convening space.”

Headed toward the building’s second century, Christopher Coe’s architectural firm will be restoring and renovating the building. He said they will use a light touch to restore the classical details but allow changes such as electrical and ADA accessibility to the building.

“Our main goal for protecting this building for the next 100 years is to come away so that people think we didn’t do anything.”

Buildings like the one at 400 Edwards St. are the soul of our city and must be protected, Coe said.

“Our families, our ancestors, the people who came before us built things; they built them for a reason,” he said. “It is not our responsibility to tear them down; they were built for a reason. If they can be saved, they need to be saved.”

And as 400 Edwards St. hit this big milestone, there was no shortage of people to celebrate the occasion.

“It’s honoring our past and celebrating our present and looking forward to the future,” Magner said.

6 QUICK FACTS ABOUT ITS PAST

The Shreve Memorial Library building at the corner of Edwards and Travis streets was dedicated by the citizens of Shreveport during a ceremony Dec. 6, 1923, that upwards of 1,000 people attended. The building was the culmination of more than 30 years of effort to create a library in the city. The building served as the downtown library for almost 60 years. In the early 1980s, Shreve Memorial moved its main library location to 424 Texas St. In 1983, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce collaborated with the City of Shreveport to invest $1.5 million to transform the building into the chamber’s home. In 2022, the chamber took ownership of the building and began a $5 million capital campaign to renovate, restore and upgrade the building to better serve the community as a convening and meeting place.

