New EV charges to be installed in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Downtown Shreveport is about to have its first public use Level 2 EV (electric vehicle) Charger installed.

The EV charger will be located in the front drive of the Shreveport Aquarium, located at 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy. Installation of three of these new chargers is wrapping up at the aquarium, and soon, drivers will be able to charge their electric vehicles in downtown Shreveport.

“EV chargers absolutely fit the Shreveport Aquarium’s mission, both for downtown and overall,” said aquarium founding partner, Jon Whitehead. “One of our primary goals is conservation and sustainability, and the EV chargers will allow us to check another box in that mission.”

The director of the Downtown Shreveport Development Corporation, Liz Swaine, wrote the grant for the chargers that was submitted to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ).

“The aquarium was hands down the best location,” Swaine said. “The chargers will be available to anyone who wishes to use them 24 hours a day/seven days a week. People who are charging up can go to the aquarium and the RiverWalk Café, the casinos, the shops in the Red River District and beyond, to Sci Port and Sci-Port’s IMAX theater. Considering all the amenities nearby, charging up at the aquarium could be like a short vacation getaway.”

“The chargers are easy to see and quite public,” said aquarium general manager, Josh Evans. “The aquarium’s three stations will be listed in a national charger database, and we hope to see people come by for a charge, but stay for the downtown attractions and amenities.”

The charges are being installed by EverCharge of Louisiana and should be up and running by Jan. 1, 2024.

“We’re very excited to partner with the Shreveport Aquarium to bring the first completely public EV chargers to downtown Shreveport,” said Swaine. “It gives travelers one more reason to choose downtown Shreveport.”

