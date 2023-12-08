Man arrested after standoff with police for reportedly stabbing 2 people at east Texas business

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KSLA) - An arrest has been made after two people were stabbed at a business in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says on Wednesday, Dec. 6, officers responded to the stabbing at Priefert Manufacturing (2630 S Jefferson Ave.). Officers were told two people were stabbed; one victim was taken to the hospital. When officers got there, the suspect had already left the scene.

During the investigation, Skip Springer, 43, was identified as a suspect and a warrant for his arrest was obtained. He’s facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 10 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers were contacted by the Daingerfield Police Department after they received information on Springer’s whereabouts. Officials with Daingerfield PD and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Daingerfield where Springer was reportedly staying. Police officials say Springer refused to come out and also refused to let a woman out of the house. SWAT crews responded to the scene as well as hostage negotiators.

Springer was eventually captured and the woman was unharmed. Springer was booked into the Morris County Jail on additional charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

