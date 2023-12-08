LSU Health Shreveport unveils new Center for Medical Education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 50 years, the LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) School of Medicine has been known for its standards of excellence and its focus on making sure its students have the best possible education. Now, they’re advancing that mission with the new Center for Medical Education.

“It’s a very modern, contemporary design. It’s very forward looking, which is how we like to think about the medical center,” LSUHS Chancellor Dr. David Guzick.

“Encourages to happy relationships and to learn from each other and to rely on each other for support, and I thought that was really important and it definitely translated with my classmates,” said Sydney Seastrunk, a student at LSUHS School of Medicine.

Constructed in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the current school of medicine was state-of-the-art for its time. But now, after decades of planning and research, LSUHS is unveiling its newest advancement on campus: the Center for Medical Education.

“We’ve gone from lecture-type environment to very active learning, you know, peer-to-peer learning, feedback between students, more feedback between the instructors and the students, because that’s modern education. That’s how students learn best,” said Lisa Babin, executive director of communication and public affairs for LSUHS.

The Center for Medical Education brings innovative learning techniques seen at major universities nationwide.

“But in a modern curriculum, everything is interwoven, so you see patients very early on in the medical school curriculum, but you also go back to learning about the science underlying the patients’ conditions that you’re treating later on. So one way that this building works is that it has the space that supports that kind of education,” said Dr. Guzick.

The new center also offers space to focus on the mental and physical wellness of the students.

“This particular new concept is really paying attention to the needs of the students themselves. I’m amazed to see the Wellness Center, and I’m very impressed by the meditation rooms,” said Martha Holoubek Fitzgerald, whose father, Joe Holoubek, helped launch the effort to first establish LSUHS.

“You know, now we have this open space, you know, we can go to our own space, we can have a group setting if we need it, but we can also have our individual study time if we need it and it also has a new gym coming in. So you know, we can focus on the wellness of the body and the mind and it’s all right here on campus for us and it’s so focused on making sure that we’re okay and that we’re performing at the top level,” said Seastrunk.

The new building brings more than a new curriculum and wellness spaces. It’s a key recruiting tool for economic growth as well.

“We’re expanding our research efforts and there is brand new laboratory space into which we can recruit faculty and that’s also forward-looking because that brings research dollars in from outside the community into the community and that creates economic growth because all the staff that are hired, so there’s a multiplier effect,” said Dr. Guzick.

Looking beyond the faculty and staff at LSUHS, the entire area can expect to see growth and benefits because of the new facility.

“Not only do we have a lot of jobs, we have a lot of good-paying jobs. We know that what we’re doing really does make a difference and we want to make a greater difference,” said Babin.

“It’s a huge impact on the local pharmacy, to the local medical supply, to those employees that work the hospital, the emergency room,” said Dr. Ralph Abraham, a former U.S. representative and graduate of the LSUHS School of Medicine.

The Center for Medical Education will be publicly unveiled to sponsors, faculty, and students Monday, Dec. 11. The school hopes to begin classes in the building in early 2024, bringing another round of students through LSUHS School of Medicine, honoring the dreams and hard work of its founders.

“It’s the culmination of so many years of effort, so many hours and time away from their patients, away from their family, to make this happen. They’d be very proud today to see where this has come with this grand new Center for Medical Education,” Fitzgerald said.

