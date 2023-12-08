LSU Health Shreveport providing medical education for 50 years; history of its rise from the ‘60s to the present

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For 50 years, LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has provided medical education to the students looking to be the best. From a small class of 32 students in 1969 to an incoming class of 150, LSUHS has never stopped growing or advancing, continuing the dreams and work of its founders.

“So from the beginning, this was a grassroots effort of local physicians. And it took about 20 years of effort for it to become a reality,” said Martha Holoubek Fitzgerald, who father, Joe Holoubek, helped launch LSUHS back in the 60s.

“So yeah, I feel like I grew up in these walls,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, regional medical director for Region 7 of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

“My father chaired two development committees actually of the Shreveport Medical Society, the first beginning then in 1950. But the idea of a medical school here in Shreveport was suggested by Dr. Edgar Hull, who was the chairman of the Department of Medicine in New Orleans and the mentor of my mother, Dr. Alice Holoubek. And then my father, they had both served on the staff of the LSU medical school in New Orleans before and during World War II and relocated to Shreveport after that, and when they were leaving, the story goes that Dr. Hull suggested to them that someday that would be a wonderful location for a medical school,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald recalls it wasn’t an easy journey for her parents struggling for years to pass legislation with the state Senate and House of Representatives only to be ignored by the governor. And then when it seemed like things were finally on track, they lost the initial $2 million in funding.

“Their eventual success at this really rose from the fact that they had to learn lessons about power and influence. They had to develop political savvy,” Fitzgerald said.

In 1965, it did happen. Governor John McKeithen signed a law that established a branch of the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. In 1969, the dean, Dr. Edgar Hull, welcomed the first class. More than 500 applications were submitted, but only 32 men and women would be admitted in this inaugural class. Many are still active with the school today and they remember what it was like when it first started.

“Ms. Ari O’ Neal, who was here early on with Dean Hull, called me because we’ve known each other for years and years. She says, ‘You know, the school is open. Where’s your application?’ I said, ‘Do what?’” said Dr. Tim Hart.

Dr. Hart says what set LSUHS School of Medicine apart in his day is still true today.

“They were here to do everything they could to help you succeed. And we had a very close relationship with our professors, which in big medical centers elsewhere, they didn’t have that,” said Dr. Hart.

Dr. Hart’s view is shared by Dr. Whyte, who graduated from the med school. Her father served as the chair of surgery and the school’s first chancellor.

“My mother had residents and med students to our house all the time. If people didn’t have places to go for the holidays, they always came. You’re welcome at our home. And so we really did get to know people from every program and they became family,” said Dr. Whyte.

The sense of connection and family feel is what sets LSUHS School of Medicine apart, not only with professors and students in the classroom, but also the rural communities of Louisiana, where many of its graduates begin practicing. The Association of American Medical Colleges shows LSUHS ranks in the top 17% nationwide in educating physicians who serve rural areas and in the top 8% for graduates working in underserved areas.

“We want Louisiana physicians to treat Louisiana patients. That’s the goal of facilities such as the LSU School of Medicine. It really does make a huge difference that they come from Louisiana and treat Louisiana residents,” said Dr. Ralph Abraham, a former U.S. representative who graduated from the LSU School of Medicine in 1995.

When Dr. Abraham graduated, he was the med school’s oldest student. He practices as a family medicine specialist in Rayville, La. During his time in Congress, he was very vocal about what an asset the school is to northwest Louisiana and why it needs continued funding to sustain growth and to make even more of an economic impact.

“Discussions, often with those that make the decisions have to, you know, facilitate a facility like LSU Shreveport and make it even better than it already is. And we want to continue to see that growth. Just go straight up,” said Dr. Abraham.

And that growth continues to be seen today with a new state-of-the-art building set to open soon that will change how students learn and open doors for healthcare and economic impact in the community.

