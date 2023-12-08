Getting Answers
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy discusses foreign aid, social security, sanctions, antisemitism

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy visited KSLA’s studio to discuss his recent efforts in the Senate.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy visited KSLA’s studio to discuss his recent efforts in the Senate.

On Dec. 8, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on multiple topics, including a block on foreign aid until more action is taken for border security, his advocacy for social security reform, the Biden administration’s Iran sanction waiver, and efforts to help address anti-semitism in schools.

