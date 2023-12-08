Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy discusses foreign aid, social security, sanctions, antisemitism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy visited KSLA’s studio to discuss his recent efforts in the Senate.

On Dec. 8, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy spoke on multiple topics, including a block on foreign aid until more action is taken for border security, his advocacy for social security reform, the Biden administration’s Iran sanction waiver, and efforts to help address anti-semitism in schools.

