Louisiana family makes history with first HIV-positive heart donation, supported by Covington facility

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Miriam Nieves, a resident of Brooklyn, received the first-ever HIV-positive heart, made possible by a selfless decision from a grieving Louisiana family and a state-of-the-art facility in Covington.

Miriam, who has lived with HIV for decades, was in dire need of both a heart and kidney. “I would not be here if it were not for Brittany and for her family to be so generous,” Nieves said.

The donor, Brittany Newton, had battled HIV and passed away last year. Her family decided to donate her kidney and heart, a decision filled with overwhelming emotion, as described by Brittany’s sister, Breanne Newton.

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) played a crucial role in this transplant. Joey Boudreaux, the Senior Director of Operations at LOPA, highlighted the complexity and planning required for such a procedure, noting the importance of timing and coordination.

“Because the window is only four hours from blood flow to blood flow. So we have to have everything completely like a choreography to the most specific time frame,” Boudreaux said.

This transplant is a significant milestone, as heart transplants, especially between two HIV-positive individuals, are exceedingly rare.

Dr. Jonathan Hand, an Infectious Disease Expert with Ochsner Health, was instrumental in this process. He recalled the moment he was consulted about the transplant, marking a pivotal moment under the Hope Act, a law that allows the use of organs from HIV-positive donors.

“In 2016, the first liver kidney was done under the hope inaction protocol. But there had never been an HIV-positive donor heart given to someone who was in need of a heart transplant.”

This act has changed the landscape of organ donation and transplantation, breaking stigmas and misconceptions surrounding HIV-positive donors.

Brittany’s mother and sisters met Miriam Nieves last November, experiencing the living legacy of their loved one. Breanne Newton reflected on the emotional bond formed, expressing gratitude and their mutual blessing.

“We felt that bond and it’s still there. Ms Miriam, even though we lost our sister... Ms. Miriam has really been a blessing to our family. You feel like we’ve been a blessing to you but you also have been a blessing to us,” Breanne Newton said, sister of Brittany.

Miriam, expressing her gratitude, said, “I can smile today. All of the simple things in life that I took for granted... a smile... a heartfelt hug is all we need,” acknowledging the impact of Brittany’s family’s selfless act and marking a new chapter in medical history.

