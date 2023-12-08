Getting Answers
I-20 passenger railroad granted half a million dollars in federal funding

Along with the I-20 corridor, three other railroad locations in Louisiana are receiving $500,000 each in funding.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service -- which will stretch through Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe to Dallas -- is receiving $500,000 in federal funding as part of a $2 million infrastructure grant authored by Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

Along with the I-20 corridor, three other railroad locations in Louisiana are receiving $500,000 each in funding.

Cassidy said he is thrilled for more infrastructure funding making its way to Louisiana.

“We are connecting I-20 corridor with Atlanta and Dallas, the Gulf Coast at large, and the Capital Region to the Crescent City,” Cassidy said. “These tracks will bring new interstate commerce opportunities for Louisiana families to grow and thrive.”

The following projects will receive federal grant money:

  • Gulf Coast Passenger Rail Service
    • For the restoration of intercity passenger rail service between New Orleans and Mobile, Al.
  • I-20 Corridor Intercity Passenger Rail Service
    • For the corridor that will connect Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe to Dallas
  • Baton Rouge - New Orleans Corridor
    • For the proposed corridor that will connect Baton Rouge and New Orleans
  • Daily Sunset Limited Service
    • To improve the existing Amtrak long-distance Sunset Limited between Los Angeles and New Orleans by increasing service frequency from three times a week to daily

