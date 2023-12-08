Holiday festivities to take part in during the weekend of Dec. 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each week, KSLA highlights fun community events going on in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets joined KSLA live to talk about what’s going on in the area this weekend.

BLANCHARD’S SMALL TOWN CHRISTMAS

More than 60 local vendors will be at the event selling handcrafted goods, woodworking items, sewing projects, jewelry, wreaths, soap, desserts, and more. There will also be a parade at 10 a.m. Santa will ride in the parade, then be available for pictures at The Well following the parade. Attendees will be able to enjoy food from a number of food trucks selling gumbo, nachos, Latin finger foods, BBQ, and more. Activities for kids will also be available, include a cake walk, arts & crafts, and cookie decorating. It’s all happening Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church (201 Attaway St.).

Blanchard's Small Town Christmas event will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Paul Savage)

WIENERMOBILE AT CHRISTMAS IN ROSELAND

On Sunday, Dec. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m., the 27-foot long Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be in Shreveport at the American Rose Center as part of the Christmas in Roseland event. Guests can stop by and take a selfie with the truck, plus get a hot dog to eat as well!

The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile will be in Shreveport, La. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (Christmas in Roseland)

STORY TIME WITH THE CLAUSES

Join Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for a special story time event for kids. It’s happening at The Grove in Shreveport (107 N Spring St.) on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Kids will be able to take pictures with Santa as well. More than 50 vendors will be at the event selling clothing, jewelry, home decor, candles, handmade soap, shoes, sweet treats, and more.

Story Time with the Clauses is happening Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at The Grove in Shreveport, La. (Paul Savage)

EVERETT STREET JAZZ TRIO

Classically trained Shreveport-Bossier musicians and educators with the Everett Street Jazz Trio will be performing 1920s-1950s instrumental jazz at Flames Mediterranean restaurant (436 Ashley Ridge Blvd.) Friday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. They’ll also be playing funk, pop, Disney music, and R&B hits. Flames serves up a variety of food, including hummus, lamb, gourmet rice, and chicken combos.

The Everett Street Jazz Trio is performing live in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (Everett Street Jazz Trio)

CHRISTMAS IN MINDEN

The City of Minden is holding a special two-day Christmas event. Details are below:

Friday, Dec. 8

Kicks off Friday with the tree-lighting ceremony at Minden City Hall (520 Broadway St.) at 5:30 p.m.

Following the tree-lighting is the Reindeer Run 5k through the Ridgewood neighborhood

Holiday Wine Walk in historic downtown Minden from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Stroll through the historic streets, sip on delightful wines, and revel in the magical atmosphere created by the twinkling lights and festive decorations

Free hayride tour through the historic downtown to view the Christmas lights from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Christmas brunch at the Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery (801 Broadway St.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids’ ornament crafting at the Dorcheat Historical Museum (116 Pearl St.) from 12 to 3 p.m.

Christmas parade rolls at 4 p.m. in downtown Minden

Louisiana native, Amanda Shaw , will be performing at the Minden Civic Center (520 Broadway St.) starting at 5:30 p.m.

Stick around for the firework finale at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will shoot from the Webster Parish Courthouse (410 Main St.) parking lot.

The City of Minden is holding a special two-day event for Christmas on Dec. 8 and 9, 2023. (City of Minden)

