Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Former Texarkana mayor holds 25th annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser

All proceeds go toward the Christmas Basket program
By Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Members of the community gathered in Texarkana on Thursday (Dec. 7) for a good cause.

The idea was started in 1991 by Paula Jeans. She launched the event to honor her late father.

“We started out with five boxes that year. They all went to employees that was struggling,” she said.

In 1998, former Texarkana, Texas, Mayor James Bramlett took the idea to another level.

Bramlett, who served from 1998 to 2008, held the 25th annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser on Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek Road.

“It is for an excellent cause and James Bramlett is making a difference in the community,” said Laura Spencer, who attends the fundraiser every year.

The event raises money for families in need during the holidays. Plates of beans and cornbread were served up, with all proceeds going toward the Christmas Basket program.

“She [Jeans] didn’t think it would go very far, and I sure didn’t think we would be here,” Bramlett said.

“I thought it would be just a onetime thing, but we have just kept it going every year,” Jeans said.

City and water utility employees will take the lead in distributing the baskets to those in need.

“We couldn’t do it on our own,” Bramlett said.

“Here we are, 25 years later, the 25th anniversary. It takes the whole team from TWU Texarkana, Texas city employees, Texarkana, Arkansas employees doing all the baskets,” Jeans said.

Officials said they hope to provide at least 100 food baskets to families this year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard

Latest News

Save Our Children seminar set Dec. 9 at Bossier Jiu Jitsu
In 1965, Louisiana Governor John McKeithen signed a law establishing a branch of the LSU...
LSU Health Shreveport unveils new Center for Medical Education
The LSU FACES Lab utilized advanced forensic imaging and facial reconstruction to create this...
COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05
On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the...
Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood