Former Texarkana mayor holds 25th annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Members of the community gathered in Texarkana on Thursday (Dec. 7) for a good cause.

The idea was started in 1991 by Paula Jeans. She launched the event to honor her late father.

“We started out with five boxes that year. They all went to employees that was struggling,” she said.

In 1998, former Texarkana, Texas, Mayor James Bramlett took the idea to another level.

Bramlett, who served from 1998 to 2008, held the 25th annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser on Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Cowhorn Creek Road.

“It is for an excellent cause and James Bramlett is making a difference in the community,” said Laura Spencer, who attends the fundraiser every year.

The event raises money for families in need during the holidays. Plates of beans and cornbread were served up, with all proceeds going toward the Christmas Basket program.

“She [Jeans] didn’t think it would go very far, and I sure didn’t think we would be here,” Bramlett said.

“I thought it would be just a onetime thing, but we have just kept it going every year,” Jeans said.

City and water utility employees will take the lead in distributing the baskets to those in need.

“We couldn’t do it on our own,” Bramlett said.

“Here we are, 25 years later, the 25th anniversary. It takes the whole team from TWU Texarkana, Texas city employees, Texarkana, Arkansas employees doing all the baskets,” Jeans said.

Officials said they hope to provide at least 100 food baskets to families this year.

