FOODIE FRIDAY: Churros & Crepes Vianey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights a local eatery in the ArkLaTex.

On Friday, Dec. 8, KSLA was joined live by Vianey Hernandez, who owns Churros & Crepes Vianey. The eatery features a number of sweet crepes with Nutella, caramel, chocolate, berries, cream cheese, and more, as well as plain churros and ones filled with caramel.

Call 318-560-0144 for more information and to book them for events.

Churros & Crepes Vianey is owned by Vianey Hernandez. (Churros & Crepes Vianey)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA was joined live by Vianey Hernandez, who owns Churros & Crepes Vianey.

Churros & Crepes Vianey is owned by Vianey Hernandez. (Churros & Crepes Vianey)

MORE FOODIE FRIDAY VIDEOS >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.