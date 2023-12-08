FOODIE FRIDAY: Churros & Crepes Vianey

Getting Answers
Churros & Crepes Vianey is owned by Vianey Hernandez.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA highlights a local eatery in the ArkLaTex.

On Friday, Dec. 8, KSLA was joined live by Vianey Hernandez, who owns Churros & Crepes Vianey. The eatery features a number of sweet crepes with Nutella, caramel, chocolate, berries, cream cheese, and more, as well as plain churros and ones filled with caramel.

Call 318-560-0144 for more information and to book them for events.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

