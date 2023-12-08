Getting Answers
East Texas man arrested in hit-and-run that killed elderly Springhill man in south Ark.

(KTTC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man from Texarkana, Texas is now behind bars after a hit-and-run that caused the death of an elderly man from Springhill, La.

Arkansas State Police says on Thursday, Dec. 7, investigators arrested Brandon Glenn Lane, 50, of Texarkana. He’s accused in the death of Joseph Curtis Miller, 85, of Springhill.

Police say Miller was visiting family in Arkansas when he was fatally struck by a car on Highway 82 back on March 9. Lane is accused of leaving the scene. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving serious injury or death; he was booked into the Lafayette County Jail.

“We want to thank all those who provided information to help us solve this case and give some answers to Mr. Miller’s family,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

