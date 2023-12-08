DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler when getting off bus

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A school bus has been involved in a fatal incident on Hwy 59N.

Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 59, just north of Livingston, that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates that at approximately 4:17 p.m., a Livingston ISD school bus was northbound and stopped in the outside lane with its flashing red lights and stop sign extended to offload a child.

According to DPS, behind the school bus was a Toyota passenger car. An 18-wheeler was reportedly traveling north and struck the rear of the car and then veered right, where he struck the child in the driveway.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 28-year-old Autumn Witt of Lufkin, was not injured.

The driver of the truck, identified as 41-year-old Gregory Jackson, was not injured.

The child, a 15-year-old male, was pronounced deceased on scene by a Justice of the Peace.

The Livingston school district released a statement, saying, “Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating. (Texas DPS- Southeast Texas Region)

They said that counselors will be available tomorrow at school.

“All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff.”

The wreck is still being investigated, and is congesting traffic between Livingston and Leggett on 59. Drivers should use extreme caution or avoid the area altogether for the next several hours.

This is a developing story.

