Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:52 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The incident occurred in the 6600 block of Canal Boulevard.

Officials say a woman was sleeping in her bed when shots were fired through her window. She was struck in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shell casings were found in the woman’s backyard and the suspect was reportedly spotted fleeing the scene. No suspect description is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this shooting, please call SPD.

