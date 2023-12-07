Woman, 45, arrested after providing alcohol for high school party

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman is accused of giving alcohol to minors at a party.

On Dec. 7, Dawn Elizabeth Cooper, 45, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began last month after Detective BreAnna Gerbine received a complaint about a high school party in the 7400 block of Golden Meadows in Greenwood, La. It was discovered that Cooper was present at the home and provided the alcohol to the minors.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest, and she surrendered herself to authorities. Cooper was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

