Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Woman, 45, arrested after providing alcohol for high school party

Dawn Elizabeth Cooper, 45
Dawn Elizabeth Cooper, 45(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman is accused of giving alcohol to minors at a party.

On Dec. 7, Dawn Elizabeth Cooper, 45, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began last month after Detective BreAnna Gerbine received a complaint about a high school party in the 7400 block of Golden Meadows in Greenwood, La. It was discovered that Cooper was present at the home and provided the alcohol to the minors.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest, and she surrendered herself to authorities. Cooper was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on nine counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard

Latest News

Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Douglas Wayne Scales, DOB: 12/27/1957
Man accused of possessing, distributing child porn in Caddo Parish
On Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the...
Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood
Pine straw
Sheriff warns residents about lawn care scam in North Bossier, Benton