Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Upshur County man headed to prison after DWI crash that injured couple, baby

Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Uphsur County man is headed to prison after being convicted of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Rodney Dean Seahorn, 48, was sentenced to two eight-year prison terms to be served consecutively for his role in a wreck that happened on April 5, 2023.

According to Upshur County DA Billy Byrd, on April 5, Seahorn left a home in White Oak and headed north, toward Gilmer. When he arrived at the intersection of FM 1844 and Hwy 300, Byrd said that Seahorn entered the intersection illegally and in the wrong lane. He crashed into the vehicle of a man and his pregnant wife who were heading to Longview to celebrate her birthday.

Byrd said that the wreck was so severe that the couple had to be cut from the vehicle. They were both crushed, he said, but survived. The baby was surgically removed and place in NICU for a long period of time, he added. He said all three are still healing, eight months later.

Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)

Seahorn entered into a plea bargain agreement with the State of Texas on Dec. 7. He was sentenced to eight years with a deadly weapon finding for the mother and baby, and another eight years for the father. The charges were intoxication assault, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years.

Byrd said this story is a reminder that, especially with upcoming holiday gatherings and parties, driving intoxicated is a completely preventable crime.

Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision

Latest News

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce now occupies the building on Edwards Street that...
People celebrate 400 Edwards St.’s past with an eye toward the building’s future
From left to right: Speak of the House Mike Johnson, Bishop Lawrence "Larry" Brandon, and...
Speaker Mike Johnson introduces Shreveport-Bossier bishop as House guest chaplain
Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse
EBR School Board members vote against renewing Superintendent Narcisse’s contract at special meeting Thursday
In 1965, Louisiana Governor John McKeithen signed a law establishing a branch of the LSU...
LSU Health Shreveport providing medical education for 50 years; history of its rise from the ‘60s to the present