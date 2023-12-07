Getting Answers
UNLV shooting suspect identified as professor who tried to work at university, sources say

Police executed a search warrant at his apartment Wednesday
Police on Wednesday night searched the Henderson residence of the suspect in the shooting at UNLV.
By C.C. McCandless, Kim Passoth, FOX5 Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in the Las Vegas area executed a search warrant at the residence of the man suspected in the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting, that took place on the university’s campus at about 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect was also killed after engaging in a shootout with members of campus police.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to KVVU that the suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Anthony Polito. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press Polito was a professor who had recently applied to work at the university but was unsuccessful.

A joint law enforcement operation from SWAT, Las Vegas Metro Police officers and Henderson Police officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence Wednesday night, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to KVVU.

At about 7:20 p.m., officers performed a search of the suspect’s apartment on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson, Nevada.

KVVU reported armored SWAT vehicles were seen rolling into the apartment complex, locking off the entrance and locking the large complex down. SWAT members were seen throughout the complex.

They announced over a loudspeaker that they had a search warrant and would be coming into an apartment and no one seemingly responded.

KVVU reported that two flash bang-type devices were head going off and smoke was seen coming up in the middle of the apartment complex. It appeared the door was knocked down and SWAT then left the scene.

The Associated Press reported the electronic devices were confiscated during the search. No further information has been reported at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

