Undefeated LSU-Shreveport hosts 2022 NAIA National Champion, Loyola on the hardwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After 20 minutes of action, the Pilots trailed by eight, to a Loyola team that won the National Championship only two years prior.

However, the Pilots stunned a packed house at The Dock, 78-74.

LSU-Shreveport shot 64 percent in the first half, allowing them to erase their deficit and take the lead with exactly 2:00 left in the contest. Damon Davis, who scored a team-leading 15 points gave LSUS their first advantage in the game since leading 11-9, early in the first half.

Kyle Blankenship’s team travels to Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.