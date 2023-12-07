Undefeated LSU-Shreveport hosts 2022 NAIA National Champion, Loyola on the hardwood
Pilots look to win seventh straight game to start the season
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After 20 minutes of action, the Pilots trailed by eight, to a Loyola team that won the National Championship only two years prior.
However, the Pilots stunned a packed house at The Dock, 78-74.
LSU-Shreveport shot 64 percent in the first half, allowing them to erase their deficit and take the lead with exactly 2:00 left in the contest. Damon Davis, who scored a team-leading 15 points gave LSUS their first advantage in the game since leading 11-9, early in the first half.
Kyle Blankenship’s team travels to Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, next Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.