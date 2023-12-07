Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Standoff in Sabine Parish ends in man dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Nathan Bret Sandel, 47, of Florien died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off...
Nathan Bret Sandel, 47, of Florien died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a stand-off with law enforcement.(SPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A standoff ended in a man taking his life Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 6).

It happened in Vernon Parish on US Highway 171 when deputies attempted to stop Nathan Bret Sandel, 47, who was driving a Ford F350 and refused to stop. He was wanted in Vernon Parish for a felony stalking arrest warrant and failure to appear for domestic abuse battery and assault charges in Sabine Parish, officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sandel steered his truck across the median into oncoming traffic several times. He finally stopped on Highway 171 at Gandy Road, just south of Florien.

Sabine, Vernon, and DeSoto parish deputies were involved and at the scene.

Sandel, who had a gun, refused to exit his truck. According to law enforcement, Sabine deputies negotiated with him for approximately an hour, but he eventually shot himself. Sandel was immediately taken to Sabine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
The LSU FACES Lab utilized advanced forensic imaging and facial reconstruction to create this...
COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05
LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman killed in fiery crash on Doc Steed Rd.

Latest News

Neighbor alerts resident to house fire
Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of...
Salvation Army needs extra help getting toys, clothing for an additional 300 children
One injured in train crash in Texarkana
Fire erupts in Cedar Grove house
Employees with the Caddo Parish government and Caddo Parish Commission donated gifts and...
Caddo Parish employees donate to Toys for Tots