Standoff in Sabine Parish ends in man dying from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A standoff ended in a man taking his life Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 6).

It happened in Vernon Parish on US Highway 171 when deputies attempted to stop Nathan Bret Sandel, 47, who was driving a Ford F350 and refused to stop. He was wanted in Vernon Parish for a felony stalking arrest warrant and failure to appear for domestic abuse battery and assault charges in Sabine Parish, officials with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sandel steered his truck across the median into oncoming traffic several times. He finally stopped on Highway 171 at Gandy Road, just south of Florien.

Sabine, Vernon, and DeSoto parish deputies were involved and at the scene.

Sandel, who had a gun, refused to exit his truck. According to law enforcement, Sabine deputies negotiated with him for approximately an hour, but he eventually shot himself. Sandel was immediately taken to Sabine Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

