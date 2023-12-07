Speaker Mike Johnson introduces Shreveport-Bossier bishop as House guest chaplain

WASHINGTON (KSLA) - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Louisiana native, has introduced Shreveport-Bossier Bishop Lawrence “Larry” Brandon as the guest chaplain for the House of Representatives.

Johnson made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 7. Bishop Brandon started House proceedings Thursday morning with a prayer.

Johnson’s office says the tradition of opening each day’s session with a prayer comes from the First Continental Congress. Members of Congress inviting guest chaplains to do the daily prayer started back in the early 2000s.

Johnson’s prepared remarks from Thursday morning:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise this morning to introduce my longtime friend, Bishop Lawrence ‘Larry’ Brandon, who I have the honor of hosting as our Guest Chaplain in the House today.

Bishop Brandon is the Senior Pastor of Praise Temple Missionary Baptist Church, which has faithfully served the people of the Shreveport-Bossier area for over three decades.

In 1992, Bishop Brandon and six others founded the Praise Temple – they met in the homes of local church leaders for prayer offerings and Bible study until they eventually moved into a worship space in Shreveport.

Under his dutiful stewardship, the Church flourished. They have built, ‘A Church Where the Doors Swing on the Hinges of Love,’ as their motto states.

Last year, he moved back to his hometown of Oakland, California to expand his ministry, but holds deep ties to our area and is a beloved member of the community.

Bishop Brandon has been a trusted leader in the Shreveport-Bossier area. He has served in leadership roles at local nonprofits, civic organizations, faith-based ministries, and still serves as the President of the Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation.

He has been a great advocate for the sanctity of every human life, and his work in the community and in Biblical scholarship has served as an important reminder of the eternal hope we have through Christ.

I am grateful that he is joining us as our Guest Chaplain, and I yield back.”

