SPD looking for missing 18-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for a missing teenager.

Police say on Dec. 6, Sara Stewart, 18, was last seen in the 5100 block of Hollywood Avenue. That’s just off I-20 near the Shreveport Regional Airport. Stewart is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and grey sweatpants.

According to her family, Stewart has several mental health issues and requires medication daily. It’s believed she may be trying to head to Ohio.

Anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.