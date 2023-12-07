Getting Answers
Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood

(Northern News Now)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening (Dec. 7) in Shreveport.

The call went out around 4:15 p.m. At least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Parker Street between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue. That’s in the city’s Caddo Heights area.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

