Shooting reported in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting Thursday evening (Dec. 7) in Shreveport.

The call went out around 4:15 p.m. At least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Parker Street between Dowdell Street and Linwood Avenue. That’s in the city’s Caddo Heights area.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we learn more.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.