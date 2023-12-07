Sheriff warns residents about lawn care scam in North Bossier, Benton

BOSSIER CITY/BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is issuing a warning to homeowners in the North Bossier/Benton areas about a lawncare service that might be overcharging for the work they claim to do.

Whitehead Lawncare, the lawncare service, contacts homeowners and tells them that they will put pine straw in their flowerbeds for a set amount per bail of pine straw. At the end of the job, a representative of the lawncare service will tell the homeowner that they used a lot more pine straw than what is actually required. They would then tell the homeowner that the cost of the service is several thousands of dollars, say officials with the sheriff’s office.

The homeowners, who were contacted by law enforcement, stated they felt obligated to pay the large amount of money even though they knew the service didn’t use as much pine straw as the business had claimed.

At least one homeowner felt threatened by one of the service’s representatives who contacted her about payment and a Facebook post she made about her ordeal.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office strongly suggests that homeowners get a written agreement from any business contracted to do services at their home prior to the start of work. If you feel like you might have fallen victim to a crime after using this service, call the sheriff’s office at 318-965-3418.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.