Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Severe weather threat ramping up this weekend

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a cold start this morning, changes will start to take place this afternoon as our wind switches to the south. This will signal the beginning of a dramatic warming trend across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will rebound into the upper 60s regionwide despite a few more clouds from time to time.

The warming trend then continues through the end of the week with highs by Friday soaring into the low and mid 70s. In addition, humidity will also be on the rise thanks to this sustained southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. All of this is setting the stage for our severe weather threat as we move into the weekend!

Saturday is really the day to watch as a strong cold front marches in from the west and encounters a warm and unstable atmosphere across the ArkLaTex. Storms will likely develop by midday along the front and then continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon as they sweep east. Right now, it looks like the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out. Highs will quickly soar into the low and mid 70s before the storms arrive.

Behind the front, sunshine returns for Sunday and the start of next week but it will turn chilly with highs in the 50s and overnight lows potentially plunging close to freezing by the start of next week!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an 11-year-old girl on...
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
BCFD extinguishes flames at Bossier hotel.
Bossier firefighters combat flames at Extended Stay Suites

Latest News

Severe storms possible on Saturday
Matt's morning weather update
Turning partly cloudy through the day tomorrow, severe weather still awaits
More clouds expected tomorrow, but eyes are still on the weekend
Turning partly cloudy through the day tomorrow, severe weather still awaits
CJ's Wednesday evening weather update
A cool evening ahead
Cool and sunny Wednesday; severe weather possible this weekend