Severe storms possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! We will see a slightly cloudier sky today and it will be a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper-60s are likely by the afternoon and don’t worry, you’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows dropping to the upper-40s and low-50s.

The warming trend then continues through the end of the week with highs by Friday soaring into the low and mid-70s. In addition, humidity will also be on the rise thanks to this sustained southerly flow off the Gulf of Mexico. All of this is setting the stage for our severe weather threat as we move into the weekend!

Saturday is really the day to watch as a strong cold front marches in from the west and encounters a warm and unstable atmosphere across the ArkLaTex. Storms will likely develop by midday along the front and then continue to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon as they sweep east. Right now, it looks like the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado also can’t be ruled out. Highs will quickly soar into the low and mid-70s before the storms arrive. Behind the front, sunshine returns for Sunday and the start of next week but it will turn chilly with highs in the 50s and overnight lows potentially plunging close to freezing by the start of next week!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.