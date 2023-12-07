Getting Answers
Senior Focus: Knowing when it’s time to stop driving and how to get around when you do

(Emily Rittman, KCTV5)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Driving can be challenging for senior citizens.

How do we know when it’s time for them to stop driving? Once they stop, how do we meet their transportation needs?

Monica Wright, executive director of the Caddo Council on Aging, joined KSLA live Thursday (Dec. 7) to talk about the issue.

Some of the physical changes that senior citizens cope with as they get older are conditions that affect their ability to drive such as their eyesight, hearing and reflexes. Wright answered the following questions:

  • What are some of the signs to look for that show a senior should no longer be behind the wheel?
  • How can cognitive issues like Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia affect driving?
  • Once senior citizens stop driving, what are some community resources they can turn to in order to ensure they have transportation when they need it?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

