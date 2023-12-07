Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Retirement reception set today for Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey

He’ll preside over his last School Board meeting immediately afterward
A retirement reception for Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will be held starting...
A retirement reception for Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will be held starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 2023, at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City. At 6 p.m., he will preside over his last Bossier School Board meeting.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will preside over his last Bossier School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7).

Beforehand, a retirement reception in his honor will be held starting at 5 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

Downey’s retirement this month brings to an end a 40-year career in education with Bossier School District.

He has been superintendent since April 2019. During that time, Downey has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a bond renewal and has overseen the end of a 10-year construction program that resulted in schools being built and others expanded to meet growth throughout the parish.

Prior to serving as superintendent, Downey was assistant superintendent for three years and in administrative roles at Benton and Parkway high schools and Butler Educational Complex. He also was a teacher and a coach.

[RELATED: Bossier Parish School Board elects Jason Rowland to be new superintendent]

During Thursday’s board meeting, members will consider a contract of employment with Superintendent-elect Jason Rowland.

Bossier Schools is pleased to announce that the Bossier Parish School Board unanimously elected Jason Rowland as the next superintendent to lead the district forward following the retirement of current Superintendent Mitch Downey. Rowland will will become the 15th school superintendent in Bossier Parish history when he takes the Oath of Office at the January 18, 2024 meeting of the Board. Congratulations! #differencemakers #BossierSchools

Posted by Bossier Schools on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Board members also will consider electing their president and vice president for 2024.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Biedenharn Foundation is making another $60,000 investment in Bossier Parish educators. This is the 10th year for the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment awards. The ceremony is being held at 3:30 p.m. at the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, 1020 Innovation Drive in Bossier City.

Below is the Bossier School Board agenda for Dec. 7, 2023:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He will retire at the end of December 2023, ending a 40-year career in education with Bossier Schools.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Authorities arrest mother and brother of 11-year-old facing first-degree murder charge
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard
Woman shot while sleeping in home on Canal Boulevard

Latest News

Sheriff warns residents about lawn care scam in North Bossier, Benton
From left to right: Speak of the House Mike Johnson, Bishop Lawrence "Larry" Brandon, and...
Speaker Mike Johnson introduces Shreveport-Bossier bishop as House guest chaplain
Sara Stewart, 18
SPD looking for missing 18-year-old girl
Election dispute goes to Second Circuit of Appeals Court
Election dispute headed to second circuit court of appeal