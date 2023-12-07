Retirement reception set today for Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier schools Superintendent Mitch Downey will preside over his last Bossier School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 7).

Beforehand, a retirement reception in his honor will be held starting at 5 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

Downey’s retirement this month brings to an end a 40-year career in education with Bossier School District.

He has been superintendent since April 2019. During that time, Downey has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a bond renewal and has overseen the end of a 10-year construction program that resulted in schools being built and others expanded to meet growth throughout the parish.

Prior to serving as superintendent, Downey was assistant superintendent for three years and in administrative roles at Benton and Parkway high schools and Butler Educational Complex. He also was a teacher and a coach.

During Thursday’s board meeting, members will consider a contract of employment with Superintendent-elect Jason Rowland.

Board members also will consider electing their president and vice president for 2024.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Biedenharn Foundation is making another $60,000 investment in Bossier Parish educators. This is the 10th year for the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment awards. The ceremony is being held at 3:30 p.m. at the Bossier Parish School for Technology and Innovative Learning, 1020 Innovation Drive in Bossier City.

