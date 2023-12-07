Party with a Purpose helps ensure all kids get a gift this Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Party with a Purpose is a fundraiser that allows attendees to have fun for a great cause!

Guests will head to the Sam’s Town Casino on Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. There they can enjoy music, food, and more.

Unwrapped gift donations and proceeds from entry tickets will benefit the Stuff the Bus Toy & Gift Drive.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

$20 with new, unwrapped toy

$30 with no toy

The event is presented by Sam’s Town, Caddo School Board Member Dottie Bell, Levada Palms and the National Panhellenic Council - Shreveport.

