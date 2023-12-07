One injured in train crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana law enforcement is investigating a collision that happened Wednesday night (Dec. 6).

Police were called to a crash involving a train and pickup truck around 8:30 p.m. in Texarkana, Arkansas. A truck was traveling north on Ferguson Street at the same time a train was traveling west on Ferguson Street.

The train then collided into the truck. One person was injured, say officials with the police department.

Police are investigating.

