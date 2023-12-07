Now we Grow: Centenary football looks ahead to a big 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Knowing the great athletes we have in this area, knowing how this area has always had a strong history of supporting high school football, " says Centenary head football coach Byron Dawson. “And, for me it was the opportunity to give kids the opportunity to play at home.”

Out of the 85-plus players on Centenary’s football roster from the Ark-La-Tex, nearly 20 are from Shreveport-Bossier alone. With each of those players set to return next season, there’s still work to be done.

“You never want to predict, " says Dawson. “Every year you start over, you think that you’re carrying over, but you’re really resetting. If you had a good season, you don’t want to reset. You have to restart each year.”

In their first season back since 1941, the Gents finished 9-1. Several highlights include limiting opponents from scoring an offensive touchdown for six straight weeks and the team averaging 37 points per game.

“The kids were working hard, " says Dawson. “Normally when you have a young group there’s some growing pains. But, this group was special. They really connected. There was a great bond with this team. So, when you got good chemistry and you have a good support staff, good things can happen.”

In 2024, they’ll have a new official place to call home, and they’ll be able to compete for conference championships.

“So, we’re just going to transition from ‘Now we Go’ to ‘Now we Grow’ and that’s part of our system and the coaches with our football program.”

