Neighbor alerts resident to house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A resident was alerted by a neighbor and thus was able to get out of their burning home without injury, authorities report.

Flames were visible from the back right corner of the house when firefighters arrived at the fire in north Shreveport on Wednesday morning.

The call to the 1000 block of La Fourche Circle came in at 8:53 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department reports.

It took the work of 26 fire personnel operating 12 units to bring in the one-story structure under control around 9:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

