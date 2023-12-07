Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Neighbor alerts resident to house fire

By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A resident was alerted by a neighbor and thus was able to get out of their burning home without injury, authorities report.

Flames were visible from the back right corner of the house when firefighters arrived at the fire in north Shreveport on Wednesday morning.

The call to the 1000 block of La Fourche Circle came in at 8:53 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department reports.

It took the work of 26 fire personnel operating 12 units to bring in the one-story structure under control around 9:05 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
The LSU FACES Lab utilized advanced forensic imaging and facial reconstruction to create this...
COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05
LCSO: 3 people shot in Stamps, Ark.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman killed in fiery crash on Doc Steed Rd.

Latest News

Leaders of The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana say they have received an outpouring of...
Salvation Army needs extra help getting toys, clothing for an additional 300 children
One injured in train crash in Texarkana
Fire erupts in Cedar Grove house
Employees with the Caddo Parish government and Caddo Parish Commission donated gifts and...
Caddo Parish employees donate to Toys for Tots