More clouds expected tomorrow, but eyes are still on the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! We had another dry day in the ArkLaTex with an abundance of sunshine and a few more clouds in the sky. Tomorrow will be the same story, however, more clouds will roll in becoming partly cloudy through the day while still remaining dry and calm. Temperatures look to be back on a warming trend as we wrap up the work week starting tomorrow with a high of 67 degrees for Shreveport.

By Friday, more heavier clouds will be rolling in from the south bringing in warmer air from the Gulf and increasing high’s into the mid 70′s in some spots. There may be some increased rain chances for our southern zones due to isolated showers from the clouds moving from the south. By Friday evening these rain chances will be cleared and we return to calm and quiet.

On Saturday morning, the rain showers begin to generate to our east Texas regions before spreading southward throughout the area throughout the evening. Rain totals do not look to be all that promising, though. We are at around 0.5 inches of rain expected which is almost an inch less than what we had on Monday. Continue to check back in with us tomorrow and through the end of the week because we are expecting a more detailed update of the front by tomorrow. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.