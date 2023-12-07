Mold found in on-campus apartment at LA Tech causes illness for former student

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University is responding to an on-campus living situation involving mold.

Former student John Lathan said he fell ill when he moved on campus in Spring 2023. He claims it was due to the mold he found in his apartment.

Lathan said he moved on campus in March 2023, and found mold on the walls and started to feel sick after just a week of living inside his first apartment.

Dickie Crawford, the university’s vice president for student advancement, said when the university’s housing office is made aware of any maintenance concerns or issues, they respond quickly. Crawford said in this particular case, they responded quickly in April 2023 when the student first began experiencing issues. The university allowed him to move into a different apartment in April.

Lathan said he continued to feel worse after moving into his second room. He then discovered what he calls a mold infestation behind a door that’s inaccessible to students.

“I found out the day I was moving out. And I moved out after the office was already closed, so I didn’t communicate it to them at that point. I did reach out a few months later. I was like, ‘Hey y’all, I found mold in my room’, but I just wanted to leave at that point. I was still sick when I was moving out,” said Lathan.

Crawford said the office never heard back from the student until September 2023 - after Lathan moved into his second room in April.

Lathan showed emails containing communication among him and other university officials that began in September regarding this matter and his request for a refund of housing fees. Lathan said he experienced symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pains. He also said he took classes online during the summer and wanted to recuperate before contacting the university about the issue in his second room. Although Lathan didn’t enroll back in the university for this current academic year, he still wants this matter resolved.

“I just kind of want them to take responsibility at least a little bit for it; not for making me sick because I don’t know if they knew about the mold. I think they did, because it was behind a locked door they left open. I’m not 100% sure. I can’t say I saw them in there. I just want them to acknowledge it at least and kind of - maybe give my money back,” said Lathan. “I want them to care. These are their students. We pay to go here. We are proud to be here. They should care.”

Casey Ingram, who’s the director of residential life, said in the future, she’ll advise her staff to make sure the proper areas are clean after A/C filters are changed. Ingram said the last time they conducted changes of filters was in Oct. 2023, and the next one will be Jan. 2024.

