Mayor of Mansura indicted on misdemeanor charge
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The mayor of Mansura has been indicted on a misdemeanor charge.
On November 16, a grand jury delivered a bill of indictment against Mayor Kenneth Pickett, Sr. on one count of interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
According to the true bill, on or about May 17, Pickett, Sr. “intentionally interfered with or obstructed a law enforcement officer conducting investigative work at the scene of a crime, attempting to prevent the arrest of his son physically and [made] threats to the arresting officer.”
According to Avoyelles Parish booking records, Kenneth Pickett, Jr. was arrested on May 16 for violation of a protection order.
We contacted Mayor Pickett for a statement, but he declined to comment until he gets an attorney.
His arraignment date is set for December 12 before Judge William Bennett.
