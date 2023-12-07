Mayor of Mansura indicted on misdemeanor charge

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The mayor of Mansura has been indicted on a misdemeanor charge.

On November 16, a grand jury delivered a bill of indictment against Mayor Kenneth Pickett, Sr. on one count of interfering with a law enforcement investigation.

According to the true bill, on or about May 17, Pickett, Sr. “intentionally interfered with or obstructed a law enforcement officer conducting investigative work at the scene of a crime, attempting to prevent the arrest of his son physically and [made] threats to the arresting officer.”

(Avoyelles Parish Courthouse)

According to Avoyelles Parish booking records, Kenneth Pickett, Jr. was arrested on May 16 for violation of a protection order.

We contacted Mayor Pickett for a statement, but he declined to comment until he gets an attorney.

His arraignment date is set for December 12 before Judge William Bennett.

