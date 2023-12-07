Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Man accused of possessing, distributing child porn in Caddo Parish

Douglas Wayne Scales, DOB: 12/27/1957
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Shreveport man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography materials.

On Dec. 7, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 2200 block of Creswell Avenue. That’s in the city’s Highland/Stoner Hill area. During the search, CPSO says detectives found that the man, identified as Douglas Scales, 65, was in possession of child porn.

Scales was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He’s facing 42 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing.

