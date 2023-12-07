Getting Answers
LPB accepting nominations for 2024 Louisiana Young Heroes program

Anyone can nominate a student they feel exhibits the above characteristics. If selected, nominees will be announced on LPB's Louisiana: The State We're In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and at lpb.org/heroes in Spring 2024. Those selected will also win special awards and recognition.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Broadcasting Company announced it is accepting nominations for students to be recognized as 2024 Louisiana Young Heroes, which are individuals who excel in academics, volunteer time to the public, exhibit extraordinary heroism, inspire others, or have overcome adversity.

Anyone can nominate a student they feel exhibits the above characteristics. If selected, nominees will be announced on LPB’s Louisiana: The State We’re In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and at lpb.org/heroes in Spring 2024. Those selected will also win special awards and recognition.

“Since LPB began the Young Heroes program in 1996, it’s been our honor to recognize over 220 young people, all of whom have had inspiring stories we’ve been privileged to share,” said LPD President and CEO, C.C. Copeland. “We look forward to introducing the 2024 class of Young Heroes next spring and know we will once again be amazed by the talent and fortitude of Louisiana’s own.”

Nominees must be Louisiana students in the 9-12 grades, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program, and cannot be older than 18. Previous Young Heroes are not eligible to be nominated.

To make a nomination, visit lpb.org/heroes. Nominations must be submitted by Sunday, March 3, 2024.

For more information, call (800)-272-8161, ext. 4274 or (225)-767-4274. You can also email heroes@lpb.org.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

