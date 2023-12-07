Getting Answers
Goodwill Industries sets re-entry simulation Dec. 8 to illustrate the challenges of re-entering society

Goodwill Industries sets re-entry simulation Dec. 8 to illustrate challenges that formerly...
Goodwill Industries sets re-entry simulation Dec. 8 to illustrate challenges that formerly incarcerated people face
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each year, more than 600,000 citizens return to society after serving time in federal and state prisons, and another 11.4 million individuals cycle through local jails.

The long-term impact of a criminal record prevents many returning citizens from obtaining things like employment, housing, education, healthcare and even financial credit. Often, these barriers can contribute to a cycle of incarceration.

On Wednesday (Dec. 6,) KSLA was joined live by Kayla Cayer, community coordinator from Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. She talked about the challenges these individuals face after serving time, and how Goodwill Industries is putting on an event to show people how difficult it can be to return to society after being jailed. The event is essentially a simulation in which participants can see what sorts of challenges these individuals experience. The goal is to create awareness.

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is hosting its Reentry Simulation event to show people...
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is hosting its Reentry Simulation event to show people what it's like for formerly incarcerated individuals trying to reenter society.(Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana)

The event is being held Friday (Dec. 8) at 9 a.m. at First Methodist Church of Shreveport, 500 Common St. Those who wish to participate can register by emailing kcayer@goodwillnla.org.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

KSLA CAFÉ

