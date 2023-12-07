Fire erupts in Cedar Grove house
Dwelling was not occupied when the fire broke out in a back bedroom, authorities say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove community was not occupied when flames erupted in a back bedroom, authorities report.
Shreveport firefighters were called to the fire in the 400 block of West 76th Street at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department reported Wednesday. Flames could be seen coming from the right side of the one-story dwelling when the first firefighters arrived.
Twenty-five fire personnel operating 12 units worked together to bring the fire under control around 6:07 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There were smoke alarms at the residence. Call 318-673-6740 if you would like a smoke detector installed in your home by Shreveport Fire Department.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.