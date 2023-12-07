Fire erupts in Cedar Grove house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove community was not occupied when flames erupted in a back bedroom, authorities report.

Shreveport firefighters were called to the fire in the 400 block of West 76th Street at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department reported Wednesday. Flames could be seen coming from the right side of the one-story dwelling when the first firefighters arrived.

Twenty-five fire personnel operating 12 units worked together to bring the fire under control around 6:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were smoke alarms at the residence. Call 318-673-6740 if you would like a smoke detector installed in your home by Shreveport Fire Department.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.