Fire erupts in Cedar Grove house

Dwelling was not occupied when the fire broke out in a back bedroom, authorities say
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A house in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove community was not occupied when flames erupted in a back bedroom, authorities report.

Shreveport firefighters were called to the fire in the 400 block of West 76th Street at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department reported Wednesday. Flames could be seen coming from the right side of the one-story dwelling when the first firefighters arrived.

Twenty-five fire personnel operating 12 units worked together to bring the fire under control around 6:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were smoke alarms at the residence. Call 318-673-6740 if you would like a smoke detector installed in your home by Shreveport Fire Department.

