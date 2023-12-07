Getting Answers
Doctor discusses burden of endometriosis and what can be done about it

Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows...
Endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the uterus in places where it doesn't belong.(BruceBlaus / Wikipedia / CC BY 3.0)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the most common gynecological diseases, endometriosis, often goes undetected for years. That’s because the abdominal pain associated with the condition can be mistaken for severe menstrual cramps.

Dr. Dani Zoorob, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA live Wednesday (Dec. 6) to elaborate on the topic. He talked about why endometriosis happens, what it’s like to live with the condition, how common it is, signs of the disease and what treatment looks like.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA CAFÉ

