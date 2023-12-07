Doctor discusses burden of endometriosis and what can be done about it

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the most common gynecological diseases, endometriosis, often goes undetected for years. That’s because the abdominal pain associated with the condition can be mistaken for severe menstrual cramps.

Dr. Dani Zoorob, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at LSU Health Shreveport, joined KSLA live Wednesday (Dec. 6) to elaborate on the topic. He talked about why endometriosis happens, what it’s like to live with the condition, how common it is, signs of the disease and what treatment looks like.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA CAFÉ

