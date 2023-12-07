Getting Answers
Celebrate artsy holidays with 3 Christmas events by SRAC

By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) is celebrating Christmas in various artsy ways this year!

On Dec. 10, 15, and 16 SRAC will be hosting three holiday-themed Christmas events for the community. Attendees of the event will enjoy the company of a queen during Sundaes with the Sno Queen, a night of party during the Silent Night: Silent Disco, and an afternoon filled with live holiday tuba music for A Merry TubaChristmas in Caddo Common Park.

Events:

3 art events presented by SRAC.
Sundae with the Sno Queen

Artspace invites families to a delightful and cool afternoon, full of art, ice cream, dancing, and a touch of magic as you enjoy the Sno Glo art exhibition.

Activities:

  • The Sno Queen herself will be welcoming families to Artspace.
  • Craft creative ice cream sundaes
  • Get some photos with the queen while she sits on her throne.
  • The Sno Queen will lead attendees with a special dance session to show off her royal moves.
  • Create your own snowflake to take home.

Date & time:

  • Dec. 10, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location:

Tickets:

$5 per adult, $15 per child. Purchase yours at https://www.artspaceshreveport.com/giftspace-online/p/sundaes-with-the-sno-queen.

3 art events presented by SRAC.
Silent Night: Silent Disco

Enjoy an unforgettable night of beats, and art by diving into the Sno Glo Exhibition at Artspace during the Silent Disco. During the disco, each participant is provided a set of high-quality wireless headphones that are tuned in to the music being played by incredible DJs. Attendees will be able to swap to whichever DJ set they enjoy at the moment and adjust the volume to whatever they like.

This event is for 18+ only.

Beverages will be provided by Pepitos XO.

DJs:

Date & time:

  • Dec. 15, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Location:

Tickets:

$15 advance, $20 at the door. Purchase yours at https://www.artspaceshreveport.com/giftspace-online/p/silent-night-silent-disco.

3 art events presented by SRAC.
A Merry TubaChristmas in Caddo Common Park

Step into the holiday season and immerse yourself as low bass enthusiasts come together to create a symphony of festive cheer at Caddo Common Park. The air will be filled with the sounds of tubas, sousaphones, baritones, and euphoniums playing holiday favorite carols.

The tuba-euphonium quartet will include members of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra.

Event highlights:

  • Live performances of beloved holiday carols high holiday spirits in a beautiful park setting
  • Community gathering with friends, family, and fellow music lovers
  • Food vendors offering delicious treats
  • Art vendors showcasing unique holiday creations
  • FREE Admission!

Date & time:

  • Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location:

  • Caddo Common Park, 869 Texas Avenue.

Register as a low brass player by visiting https://www.shrevearts.org/tuba

