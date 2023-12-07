Getting Answers
Calvary Baptist football prepares for special trip to the Superdome

Cavaliers look to win program’s first championship since 2020
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While Calvary Baptist did win the state championship, in 2020, it came during a unique year.

Aside from the fact COVID-19 affected game schedules, by the week, the title bouts were held inside Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium and not the Superdome.

Head coach Rodney Guin and company are 40 minutes away from returning to Northwest Louisiana as state champions this weekend. No. 2 Calvary faces No. 1 St. Charles, Saturday at 3:30 in the Division III Select title game.

