Caddo Parish employees donate to Toys for Tots

By Michael Barnes
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s Toys for Tots program got a big boost thanks to the work of parish employees.

Wednesday morning (Dec. 6), employees and members of Caddo Parish’s administration and the Caddo Parish Commission handed over hundreds of toys and bicycles to the United States Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign at Moffitt Porsche Audi in Shreveport.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year at the Parish of Caddo,” Parish Administrator Erica R. Bryant said. “We are happy to support the Toys for Tots campaign and partner with the United States Marines to provide a great holiday season for children in need.”

Members of the parish’s Employee Council helped put together any toys or bikes that needed assembly. This is the 21st year that Caddo Parish has donated to the Toys for Tots program.

Employees with the Caddo Parish government and Caddo Parish Commission donated gifts and bicycles to Toys for Tots on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.(KSLA)

