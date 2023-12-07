Getting Answers
BCPD hosting cookout to benefit officer undergoing cancer treatment

(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is hosting a fundraiser for one of its own.

On Friday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., BCPD’s Patrol Division will host a hamburger cookout in front of the police department (620 Benton Rd.) to raise money for an officer with the department who’s currently undergoing treatment for throat cancer. The department says the officer has been in law enforcement for 23 years and is currently assigned to C-Shift patrol.

So far, the officer has finished one round of chemo and radiation. The money raised at the event will help the officer with medical expenses.

Cash will be accepted as well as checks, which can be made payable to Bossier City Police Local 645.

