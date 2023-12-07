Amid soaring juvenile crime, discussions underway to enhance monitoring program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to a spike in juvenile crime in New Orleans, judges and council members are working together to enhance the way young offenders are monitored.

Despite a decline in adult murders in Orleans Parish, juvenile murders have surged by 40% in 2023.

“It’s a serious problem. We have juveniles praying on juveniles,” said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Recent FOX 8 reports detailed juvenile offenders cutting off ankle monitors with little repercussion, prompting calls for stricter oversight.

To address this, judges met with council members and electronic monitor providers to find solutions. Among those at the table is Councilman Oliver Thomas, chair of the council’s criminal justice committee.

“In the last month or so, juvenile crime has been picking up and going through the roof. Something different has to happen there,” said Thomas.

Matt Dennis, who owns ASAP Release, a major monitor provider, says young offenders often have little supervision and need to be taught accountability.

“If you have individuals on a monitor program, then you have rules in front of them. And you say ‘If you break these, this will be the response,’” said Dennis.

In New Orleans, over 300 adults are on electronic monitors. The numbers are far fewer for juvenile offenders.

With only 40 beds for incarcerated youths, a more robust monitoring program could alleviate the strain at the capacity-filled Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Discussions are underway to allocate the necessary resources.

“You’re talking about a program that could have 240 people on it every day of the year and we’d spend less than $400,000 on it,” said Dennis.

Thomas says the council will take up the funding issue at a committee meeting in January.

