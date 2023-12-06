Winter Wonderettes grace the SLT stage for the holidays

SHREVEPORT, La. (Arklatex Today) - Get into the winter spirit with this Christmas-themed production.

Starting on Dec. 8, at 7:20 p.m., the Winter Wonderettes will be performing at the Shreveport Little Theatre, 812 Margaret Place. The popular revue is a sequel to STL’S previously produced production of The Marvelous Wonderettes and Wonderettes: Dream On. Winter Wonderettes, created by Roger Bean, is directed and choreographed by Laura M. Beeman Nugent, with musical director Kenyon Ackeberg.

The Wonderettes are back with the girls entertaining at a holiday party, where Santa turns up missing. The show features holiday classics for the whole family to enjoy.

Winter Wonderettes feature:

Jessica Brock

Liesl Cruz

Emily Petzold

Christi Rhodes

The creative team also includes stage manager Aimee Sandifer, assistant choreographer Ramsee Petzold, set designer Tom Serio, technical director John Allen, set construction John Allen and Mike Hackett, lighting designer/operator Julie Edwards, sound designer/operator Barry C. Butler, costumes Susan Beal, props Aimee Petzold, wig stylist/construction Edward Grey, running crew Mike Hackett

Schedule:

December 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 p.m.

December 10, 16, 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.shreveportlittletheatre.com or by calling SLT’s Box Office at 318-424-4439 for reservations.

