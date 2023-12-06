Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Troopers seize 800 pounds of pot during traffic stop

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.(Arkansas State Police)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A cross-country trip ended with a man in custody after investigators said they found more than $3 million worth of pot in his vehicle.

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop on Monday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.

Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop...
Arkansas State Police arrested 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez of Brazil following a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 4, on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County.(Arkansas State Police)

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and...
According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”(Arkansas State Police)

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.

Rodriguez reportedly told investigators he was driving from California to Miami, Florida.

According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and...
According to a news release from ASP, the trooper “detected the strong smell of marijuana” and searched the vehicle, finding six suitcases filled with 869 pounds of “illegal, high-grade cannabis.”(Arkansas State Police)

He is currently being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center on charges of drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other unspecified charges.

ASP said more charges could follow an investigation by its Criminal Investigation Division.

ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.
ASP estimated the street value of the drugs on the black market at $3.6 million.(Arkansas State Police)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
DEA agents were seen at the CVS at the corner of Barksdale Boulevard and Jimmie Davis Highway...
DEA agents seen at CVS in Bossier City
The LSU FACES Lab utilized advanced forensic imaging and facial reconstruction to create this...
COLD CASE: Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office still trying to identify remains found encased in cement in ‘05
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman killed in fiery crash on Doc Steed Rd.

Latest News

Bossier firefighters combat flames at Extended Stay Suites
Changes to FAFSA that Louisiana families need to know about
ETCOG provides free emergency alert system for parts of east Texas
The East Texas Council of Government (ETCOG) is renewing funding for Smart911.
Funds renewed for Smart911, emergency alert system for east Texas