Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.(piepermeredith via canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice E. Joseph Bleich
Judge makes ruling in Caddo Parish sheriff recount lawsuit; Whitehorn appeals decision
Fabia Goode, DOB: 7/16/2004
Arrest made in violent shoplifting incident at Academy in Shreveport
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Koryeon Vance, DOB: 1/21/2005
Arrest made after man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Henry Whitehorn
Whitehorn files response brief in Caddo Parish recount case

Latest News

Judge orders new election in Caddo sheriff's race
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
A look at flu numbers across the ArkLaTex
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Health expert encourages flu vaccination as reported cases increase
Allegiant Air has released its summer 2024 schedule
Allegiant Air releases its summer 2024 schedule