Sunny but turning much cooler today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After soaring into the low and mid 70s on Tuesday, today will be a much cooler day across the ArkLaTex thanks to a cold front that moved through last night. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only climb into the upper 50s with a few spots touching 60.

Another warming trend begins tomorrow with highs returning to the mid and upper 60s and then it turns even warmer by Friday as temperatures soar into the low 70s once again.

By Saturday, all eyes are on the next major cold front that will quickly sweep through the region. Showers and storms will become likely ahead of this front with the potential of some severe weather. Right now, there are still some questions on the exact timing of the front and this will directly impact our severe weather chances. If the front comes through earlier in the day, this will greatly limit our severe threat but if it slows down and arrives during the afternoon, this would significantly increase the risk.

Regardless, it will turn sunny and much cooler behind the front with highs by Sunday only in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

