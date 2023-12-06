SPD: Suspect arrested for 2020 stabbing incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department arrested Jerriann Davis, 30, for their alleged involvement in a stabbing incident in 2020.

On Sept. 6, 2020, SPD responded to a stabbing incident in the 1800 block of Acorn Street in which a victim suffered injuries and needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following the initial incident by SPD, warrants were issued for Jerriann Davis’ arrest.

SPD, in collaboration with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, successfully arrested Davis on Dec. 5. 2023. Davis has been charged with one count of second-degree aggravated battery.

The victim has since been treated and recovered from their injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.