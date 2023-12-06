Getting Answers
Sno Glo cookie contest to be held Dec. 6 at Artspace during downtown Artwalk

The Sno Glo Cookie Competition is happening Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, as part of the Downtown Artwalk in Shreveport, La.
The Sno Glo Cookie Competition is happening Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, as part of the Downtown Artwalk in Shreveport, La.(SRAC)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Join the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) at artspace (708 Texas St.) for a sweet celebration of holiday cheer at the Sno Glo Cookie Competition. It’s happening Wednesday (Dec. 6) during the Downtown Artwalk.

All bakeries and bakery businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier City area were invited to showcase their cookie-making prowess and compete for the coveted title of “Best Holiday Cookie.” Lots of prizes will be given away, including a cash prize. The event is happening from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), KSLA was joined live by Casey Jones, marketing director for SRAC. He talked about what bakeries should bring for the contest, what people can expect and how people can get in on the cookie-tasting action. Attendees will also be able to purchase cookies from their favorite bakers.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

KSLA CAFÉ

